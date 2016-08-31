Jeeps scratch Tigers 9-2

The South Webster Jeeps picked up their third win of the season and first conference win of the young campaign after beating the Glenwood (New Boston) Tigers 9-2 Tuesday evening in South Webster, Ohio.

Alek Blevins recorded a hat trick in the first half, including the first two goals of the game, as South Webster (3-0-1, 1-0 SOC) lit the lamp six times before the intermission.

Jeeps coach Corey Claxon knew gaining the early momentum was going to dictate the game.

“We came out scoring early tonight and we knew that was going to be key,” Claxon said. “Alek had a good night along with our other offensive players. This was our first conference win and we hope to continue with another win on Thursday.”

Shane Zimmerman recorded a goal and two assists for the Jeeps. Trevor Coriell, who recorded an assist on the opening goal, also notched six saves.

Drake Truitt scored both goals for New Boston, one in each half.

The Jeeps will remain home as the Clay Panthers travel to South Webster Thursday. The start time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Box Score



1 2 Final Glenwood 1 1 2 South Webster 6 3 9

Scoring Summary

First half: SW — Blevins (Coriell), 2:25; SW — Blevins ( Blevins), 5:36; SW — Zimmerman (Holstein), 9:30; SW — Blevins (Zimmerman), 13:00; NB — Drake (unassisted), 13:15; SW — Blevins (Zimmerman), 28:00; SW — Wright (Martin), 38:35.

Second half: SW — Collins (unassisted), 43:00; SW — Coriell (unassisted), 52:00; NB — Drake (unassisted), 67:00; SW — Henthorne (Martin), 71:00.

Saves: SW — Coriell 6, Ruth 2.

Records

New Boston N/A; South Webster 3-0-1 (1-0).

The South Webster Jeeps beat the New Boston 9-2 at home Tuesday. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1__DSC2737-1-.jpg The South Webster Jeeps beat the New Boston 9-2 at home Tuesday.