2016 Fall Sports Preview available Thursday

The Daily Times will once again publish a fall sports preview this year, which will be delivered in the Thursday, September 1, 2016 print edition of The Daily Times.

The “2016 Fall Sports Preview” will be a 60-page full-color magazine delivered with Thursday’s print edition for subscribers of The Daily Times.

All Scioto County high schools participating in Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned sports will be featured in the preview, as well as four Pike County schools and one Jackson County school.

Inside the preview will be articles on all local football teams, with rosters, schedules and team pictures.

A master schedule with every local high school football game will also be in the preview. The master schedule breaks down each of the 10 weeks in the OHSAA regular season, making it easy to find out who will be playing who on the gridiron all season long.

Additionally, several cheerleading squads can be found in the preview, along with schedules for all fall sports, including golf, soccer, tennis and cross country.

Along with being delivered to subscribers, the preview will be inside all papers delivered to area vendors, at no extra charge, maintaining the usual Thursday paper price.

Extra copies of the “2016 Fall Sports Preview” can be purchased for $1.00 by visiting The Daily Times office, located at 637 Sixth Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

