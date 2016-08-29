Panthers split Tri-match

The Clay Panthers split their Tri-match Saturday against Southeastern and Fairland. As the teams took to the volleyball court at Clay, the Panthers lost their first match two sets to none against the Southeastern Panthers before bouncing back to beat the Fairland Dragons two to love.

In their opening contest, Jensen Warnock led Clay with seven kills while Delanie Gilliland and Lynlee Wells added five and three kills respectively. Lila Brown led the team with 14 assists.

Defensively, Shaelyn Vassar and Brown recorded six digs a piece while Warnock collected five.

In the second match, Warnock recorded 11 kills while Gilliland and Wells collected five kills a piece as the Panthers blanked the dragons in straight sets. Brown led the offense again in assists, this time with 18.

Defensively. Vassar once again led the way with 12 digs while Warnock and Skylar Artis recorded five a piece.

Box Score

Match One

Southeastern def. Clay 25-14, 25-17

Match Two

Clay def. Fairland 25-20, 25-17

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 3, Hillsboro 2

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Payton Kidder (Hill) 6-1, 6-0

Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Erin Clark 6-0, 6-2 (Hill)

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Breanna Fender (Hill) 6-3-6-4

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg)(retired)

Samatha Stodger/Aiji Taylor 4-6, 4-6 (Hill) def. Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg)