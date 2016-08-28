Local high school sports scores

The Daily Times Sports Report

Football

Southern (Racine) 21, Notre Dame 14

The Notre Dame Titans kicked off their 2016 campaign in Racine, Ohio Friday evening, August 26, 2016 with a 21-14 loss to the Southern Tornadoes.

Southern started off the game with a 85-yard kickoff return by Jaylen Blanks, which put the Titans in an early hole.

Early in the second quarter, the Tornadoes increased their lead over the Titans when Dylan Smith caught an 8-yard pass from Blake Johnson for a touchdown to give Southern a 13-0 lead after the point after attempt failed.

Notre Dame rallied in the third quarter though, responding to the 13-0 halftime deficit.

Sam Kayser scored the first of his two touchdowns off a 25-yard run with 8:56 left in the quarter. Kayser then nearly repeated himself about a minute and a half later, when he ran for a 22-yard score with 7:31 remaining in the third.

After Kayser’s pair of scores, the Titans overturned their deficit and took a 14-13 lead over the Tornadoes.

For the next 16:40 of game time, Notre Dame maintained their single-point lead over Southern, until the hearts of attending Titans fans sank with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Southern’s Crenson Rogers came down with a 31-yard pass from Johnson – good for a touchdown and the lead.

The Tornadoes opted for a 2-point conversion, which was successful.

Southern took a 21-14 lead as a result and managed to keep their seven-point lead until the game clock struck all zeros.

With the loss, Notre Dame falls to 0-1, but will have an opportunity to even out their record Friday, September 2, when they host Manchester. Game time has been set for 7 p.m.



BOX SCORE 1 2 3 4 Final Notre Dame 0 0 14 0 14 Southern 7 6 0 8 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Southern – Jaylen Blanks 85 yd kickoff return 11:47 (kick good)

Second Quarter

Southern – Dylan Smith 8 yd pass from Blake Johnson 10:16 (kick failed)

Third Quarter

Notre Dame – Sam Kayser 25 yd run 8:56 (Cassidy kick good)

Notre Dame – Sam Kayser 22 yd run 7:31 (Cassidy kick good)

Fourth Quarter

Southern – Crenson Rogers 31 yd pass from Johnson 3:09 (2-pt conversion good)

Team Statistics

First Downs: ND 10, Southern 12

Rushing Att-Yds: ND 45-167, Southern 36-71

Pass Comp-Att-Int: ND 3-9-3, Southern 9-14-0

Pass Yards: ND 27, Southern 173

Fumbles-Lost: ND 1-0, Southern 5-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing

ND: Sam Kayser 26-138, Ben Mader 12-27, Isiah Johnson 6-4, Drew Cassidy 1-(-2)

Southern: Riley Roush 15-36, Blake Johnson 12-29, Ike Akers 4-10, Dylan Smith 1-1, Colten Holbrook 1-1, Team 1-(-1), Jaylen Blanks 1-(-5)

Passing

ND: Drew Cassidy 3-8-27, Sam Kayser 0-1-0

Southern: Blake Johnson 9-14-173

Receiving

ND: Isiah Johnson 2-10, Sam Kayser 1-17

Southern: Crenson Rogers 4-86, Dylan Smith 3-48, Clayton Wood 2-39

Waverly 39, Piketon 0

The Waverly Tigers started their 2016 football season with a 39-0 victory over the Piketon Redstreaks, Friday, August 26, 2016 in Piketon, Ohio.

Waverly will look to make it two victories in a row as they travel to Chillicothe to take on Zane Trace. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2016.



BOX SCORE 1 2 3 4 Final Waverly 12 20 7 0 39 Piketon 0 0 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Waverly – Drew Kritzwiser 85 yd kickoff return 11:49 (kick failed)

Waverly – Drew Harris 32 yd run 8:39 (2-pt conversion failed)

Second Quarter

Waverly – Drew Harris 3 yd run 10:53 (kick good)

Waverly – Cade Marquez 10 yd pass from Clayton Howell 9:36 (kick good)

Waverly – Drew Harris 39 yd pass from Howell 2:27 (kick failed)

Third Quarter

Waverly – Easton Wolf 15 yd pass from Howell 5:02 (kick good)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: Waverly 15, Piketon 8

Rushing Att-Yds: Waverly 25-187, Piketon 33-90

Passing Comp-Att-Int: Waverly 11-19-1, Ironton 8-18-2

Pass Yds: Waverly 197, Piketon 53

Fumbles-Lost: Waverly 2-2, Piketon 2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Waverly: Harris 11-87, Payne 8-55, Kritzwiser 3-41, Howell 2-4, Marquez 1-0

Piketon: Birkhimer 16-41, Barker 8-27, Robertson 1-7, Galoway 2-5, Jones 2-5, Fout 2-4, A. Henderson 1-2, T. Henderson 1-(-1)

PASSING

Waverly: Howell 11-19-197

Piketon: Birkhimer 8-18-53

RECEIVING

Waverly: Marquez 6-105, Wolf 2-32, Moore 2-21, Harris 1-39

Piketon: Tanner Veach 2-24, Barker 2-10, Travis Veach 2-8, Crabtree 1-7, Grooms 1-4

Other statistics from Week 1

East 49, South Gallia 16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing

East: Lowe 13-16-253

Rushing

East: Brown 5-102, Z. Scott 6-45, Flannery 2-7, Martin 2-2, Douthat 3-11, Kingery 2-11

Receiving

Gifford 3-72, Brown 4-67, Flannery 4-67, Bruton 1-30, Z. Scott 1-20

Wheelersburg 49, Ironton 6

TEAM STATISTICS

Rush Att-Yds: Wheelersburg 23-170, Ironton 21-136

Pass Att-Comp-Int: Wheelersburg 12-17-0, Ironton 0-3-0

Pass Yds: Wheelersburg 318, Ironton 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing

Wheelersburg: Dyer 10-13-266, Lowery 1-1-44, Salyers 1-2-8

Ironton: Isaac 0-3-0

Rushing

Wheelersburg: Lowery 6-93, Dyer 4-40, Bivens 1-16, Carmichael 2-12, Newsome 4-11, Salyers 2-6, Reyes 2-3, Ruby 1-0

Ironton: Duncan 2-73, Scott 5-45, Depriest 1-16, Isaac 3-13, Wilson 6-12, Fosson 3-3, Carrico 1-2, Barrow 1-1, Perry 1-1, Rowe 1-1

Receiving

Wheelersburg: Doerr 2-86, Newsome 2-85, Holden 3-77, Bivens 3-46, Hatfield 1-16, Howard 1-8

Golf

from 8/24

On a warm partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, the Clay Panthers, Manchester Greyhounds and the North Adams Green Devils took part in a tri-match at Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio.

The Greyhounds came out on top Wednesday with a 175 team score, followed shorly behind by the Green Devils who shot 180 as a team.

Clay rounded out the tri-match with a team score of 201.

N. Lung of North Adams was the low medalist, shooting a three-over 38.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Manchester – 175

J. Thatcher, 40

L. Hzel, 41

D. Colvin, 47

J. James, 47

James, 48

J. Aldridge, 49

North Adams – 180

N. Lung, 38

Lung, 42

Hall, 49

Hall, 51

C. Shoemaker, 53

J. Burns, 58

Clay – 201

Caleb Cline, 48

Hunter Mathias, 50

Tyler Phillips, 51

Hunter Armstrong, 52

Chase Hudson, 57

Caden Cline, 65