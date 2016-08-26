East Tartans tackle South Gallia Rebels, 49-16

SCIOTOVILLE — The East Tartans celebrated a proud night Friday after starting the season with a well earned 49-16 victory over the South Gallia Rebels.

Throughout the game, the Tartans played hard both offensively and defensively, showing off several talented players that rival teams may want to keep an eye on.

“I was just really, really happy for the guys’ effort,” East Head Coach James Gifford praised. “They wanted to come out and make a statement and they did.”

Coach Gifford couldn’t be more accurate. Every member of the team played as if they had something to prove.

Leading the Tartans to victory were several hometown favorites such as Akia Brown, Drew Lowe and Ethan Gifford. Brown scored five touchdowns both receiving and rushing, as well as 102 yards. The Tartans completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards, all of which were completed by Lowe.

Gifford had three catches for 79 yards.

Still, no one expected two defensive touchdowns to come out of freshman Braiden Haney who showed the Rebels that he is a threat. If Haney continues the season as he played Friday, East may have a new star player.

Though proud, the Tartans stayed humble throughout the game and after.

“It was a great effort from everybody,” Lowe commented as he celebrated with his teammates. “Defense definitely stepped up huge for us.”

Lowe went on to say that the Tartans have been hungry to play and win for months.

“We put in hard work all summer,” Lowe said.

But he was not just proud of the win.

“This is what we talked about all week,” he stated. “What we talk about is a great attitude and effort.”

The East Tartans had nine first downs, 178 rushing yards in 21 attempts, 7 of 13 completed passes for 151 yards and recovered two fumbles. Though the first quarter ended with neither team scoring, East had a clear 36-0 lead by halftime.

South Gallia did not bring their offensive game until the last quarter, fighting the Tartans for two touchdowns.

Next week the East Tartans will take their hunger away to Fisher Catholic.

Amanda Wilson East took on South Gallia Friday in the opening game of the season.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101, ext.1924

