Local roundup scores

Thursday

Volleyball

Clay 3, Northwest 0

The Clay Panthers beat the Northwest Mohawks three sets to none Thursday night.

Jensen Warnock led the Panthers offensively, recording nine kills while also dominating on the defensive end with 16 blocks.

Delanie Gilliland and Lynlee Wells also had strong offensive performances, recording six kills apiece. Wells also led Clay with nine aces while Gilliland served up five aces of her own.

Jaelyn Warnock recorded six aces while also contributing on the defensive end with two blocks. Lila Brown was the distributor, dishing out 22 assists.

Sets

Clay def. Northwest 25-22, 25-19, 25-12

SOCCER

Minford 0, South Webster 0

The South Webster Jeeps have had a tremendous week, going 2-0-1 after three matches.

The week began with Shane Zimmerman scoring a hat trick Saturday as South Webster beat the Albany Alexander Spartans 3-0 at home. On Tuesday, the Jeeps beat the Wheelersburg Pirates at home 4-2 behind a goal and an assist from Alex Blevins.

The only tie occured on Thursday when South Webster and Minford played to scoreless tie.

Minford Falcons 0 0 — 0

South Webster Jeeps 0 0 — 0

Saves: Minford, Gullett 10; South Webster 4.

Tuesday

Wheelersburg Pirates 1 1 — 2

South Webster Jeeps 2 2 — 4

Scoring summary: First half: Burg — Hughes, 10:31; SW — Zimmerman (Blevins), 10:48; SW — Blevins (unassisted), 23:43.

Second half: SW — Blevins (unassisted), 56:03; SW — Collins (unassisted), 70:37; Burg — Hughes (unassisted), 71:23.

Saves: Burg, Burton 9; SW, Coriell, Trevor 2, Ruth, Jacob 0.

Saturday

Albany Alexander Spartans 0 0 — 0

South Webster Jeeps 3 0 — 3

Scoring summary: First half: SW — Zimmerman(unassisted), 8:00; SW — Zimmerman (unassisted), 20:00; SW — Zimmerman (unassisted), 28:00.

