High school sports roundup

Boys Soccer

Northwest 9, Valley 0

The Northwest Mohawks and the Valley Indians took to the soccer pitch to battle in an early-season match-up, which saw the Mohawks come out victorious by a score of 9-0.

Northwest soccer coach Josh Keeney was pleased with his squad’s shutout victory over nearby rivals, the Valley Indians.

“(We) got off to a very fast start and played with great intensity (the) entire match,” Keeney said. “Very unselfish play led to many scoring opportunities for us tonight.”

Unselfish play paid off well for the Mohawks, who garnered six assists in the win over Valley.

As is with any shutout, defense was a pivotal part of Northwest’s success.

“Defense played well and limited their (Valley’s) offensive chances,” Keeney said. “(It) was a very good team effort.”

Mason Campbell struck first for the Mohawks, getting the assist from Tyler Webb on a cross from the corner with 39:15 left in the first half.

Webb then went on to score the next three goals for Northwest, one off an assist from Austin Slusher on a cross from the corner with 34:44 left. Webb’s next two goals were unassisted coming in at 31:27 and 26:33 remaining in the first half.

Damien Williams found a hole to place the ball on a give and go up the middle and an assist from Evan Throckmorton.

Throckmorton played the role of “Mr. Assist” once again with 7:27 left in the first half as he aided Zach Smith on a cross from the corner to give the Mohawks a 6-0 lead over the Indians.

As time ticked away in the first half, Northwest found a way to get around the Valley goalkeeper when Jacob Eichenlaub scored with 1:26 left. His score was made possible from an assist from Damien Williams on a cross from the endline.

At the break, the Mohawks held a commanding 7-0 lead over the Indians.

Most of the second-half was held scoreless, until Damien Williams scored from an assist by Throckmorton, his third assist of the evening.

The final goal of the evening came by way of Chase McClay with 3:30 left in the game, which gave Northwest their 9-0 win over Valley.

Golf

SOC I – Round 2nd Round

On a warm and sunny Tuesday, August 23 evening in Chillicothe, Ohio, SOC I golf teams met at the Dogwood Hills Golf Course for the second round of the conference championship.

Once again, the Indians of Western High School in Latham, Ohio came out with the lowest team score in the second round, as they did in the first round. The Indians shot a 204 as a team, following up their 182 team score from round one.

Eastern followed Western with a team score of 210, edging out Clay who shot 211. Notre Dame and South Webster rounded out the field shooting 219 and 222 respectively.

Western’s Broc Jordan was low medalist of the round, bringing in a 38 for the Indians.

Round three will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at Big Beaver Golf Club in Piketon, Ohio.

Western – 202

B. Jordan, 38

E. Montgomery, 40

D. Lightle, 58

A. Jordan, 68

M. Furneau, 74

Eastern – 210

C. Haislop, 43

Q. Alley, 52

A. Cochenour, 57

E. Leist, 58

C. Weaver, 60

D. Myers, 66

Clay – 211

C. Cline, 49

H. Mathais, 51

H. Armstrong, 53

T. Phillips, 58

T. Hubbs, 65

T. McCall, 81

Notre Dame – 219

S. Wilcox, 49

T. Speas, 54

B. Bennington, 57

J. Redouty, 59

T. Hash, 60

C. Rodriguez, 68

South Webster – 222

L. Collins, 43

B. Montgomery, 59

Z. Barnett, 60

J. Witter, 60

D. Bond, 65