Tartans open season at home

The South Gallia Rebels will face the East Tartans Friday night in a Week 1 non-conference game originally set to be played at South Gallia but moved to East after recent flooding on the South Gallia field.

“Anytime that you don’t have to travel like that, it benefits the team,” said East football coach James Gifford. He added that his team will also have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, which builds excitement in the players.

Though there are some advantages to playing at home, Gifford does not expect it to result in a big difference in the outcome of the game.

This season’s Tartans is an experienced team with a lot juniors and seniors. Gifford will be starting quarterback Drew Lowe. The Tartans will have one starting freshman, Braidan Haney.

The Tartans not only plan on using their experience to dominate this match-up.

“We are a fast, energetic team,” said Gifford. Though he said that the team may not be the largest in terms of numbers or the strongest, their strength is not lacking. There are 42 players on the Tartans roster.

“That’s 42 quality players,” said Gifford.

With that many talented players, the coach is comfortable knowing that players will have an opportunity to rest and come out on the field each time able to perform their very best.

Gifford and his staff have been scouting the Rebels.

“They like to run a double wing offense, which is what we like to play,” said Gifford.

The Tartans have been reviewing South Gallia’s scrimmages and are aware of the team’s advantages and weaknesses. Though Gifford says that Tartans have South Gallia beat in speed, South Gallia has a big defensive line.

“Our guys are really going to have to rise to the occasion,” Gifford stated.

The Rebels and the Tartans will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at East High School in Sciotoville, Ohio.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Tartans-2.jpg

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101, ext. 1924.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101, ext. 1924.