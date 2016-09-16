Beware Of Negative Nellie’s

Lord help me to avoid the path of those that major in negatives. These are the ones who see the glass as half empty. They see dread and disaster around every corner. These are those who disdain anything positive and will rob you of your joy! Negative people are everywhere wreaking havoc on our culture. They have “crippled” young people psychologically with their constant criticism and critique. They seem to reek with “joy” while imagining the worst possible scenario in every situation. They are likened to a cancer that eats away at the very fiber of humanity. Therefore brothers and sisters don’t let anyone other than God determine your life’s path. This is so easily said, but for many this advice is hard to follow. Why do I say that? I say that because on many occasions I have seen people allow negative people to “shoot them down” through negative comments and actions. These things are designed to discourage and dishearten their intended “victim”; therefore affecting a desired outcome in their target’s life. That outcome is defeat and discouragement. There are others who believe their “well meaning” remarks will steer someone on to a path which they believe is correct and yet they are really on the “outside looking in” and haven’t a clue what is in the person’s heart or mind. Then there are some who rise above the multiplied criticisms and critiques of others in order to make a difference and soar beyond the prophecies of their detractors. These are the ones who were first devastated by negative comments and yet they pulled themselves out of the mire in order to become great among their peers and to prove their detractors null-n-void of clairvoyance.

There are so many examples of people who were considered failures and yet ultimately they were true victors in the game of life! After being cut by his high school basketball team he locked himself in his room and cried after being told he was not good enough to make his high school basketball team. This individual picked himself up and went on to be a 6 time NBA champion, and a 5 time NBA MVP; his name is Michael Jordan. This next “loser” wasn’t able to speak until he was almost four years old and his teachers said that he would never amount to much. In fact there were those that predicted that he would be an utter failure at whatever he attempted; his name was Albert Einstein and you know the rest of the story. Our next “loser” was attacked verbally by her detractors. She was demoted from her job as a news anchor because she was told, “You are not fit for television.” She was also told that she should seek another profession because she would never make it on television; her name is Oprah Winfrey. This next so called loser was fired from a newspaper for what they described as “lacking imagination”. They also said that he had absolutely no original ideas; his name was Walt Disney. The man “who didn’t have an original idea” went on to win 22 Academy Awards and build a business empire that lives today! Our final “loser” was told by a teacher that he was “too stupid to learn anything” and that he should go into a field “where he might succeed by virtue of his pleasant personality” his name was Thomas Edison and anyone who knows anything knows the rest of the story.

Bothers and sisters never allow anyone to put a fence between you and your goal. You can either tear down the fence that others erect to impede your progress or simply climb over it, but never ever give up! Remember God never ever makes “junk” and He created you! You need to know that you are special and have been individually created with talents and a personality that no one else has. Your DNA is like none other and never forget; God is on your side; He will be there for you. Our Father declared this truth in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Our God is looking for greater things for your life. Leave negative people to dwell in their negative world with their negative attitudes and march past them all the way to the winner’s circle of life. Remember this brothers and sisters; those things that our Heavenly Father desires for us will only be accomplished when He is in His rightful place in our lives! If our Father is not in His rightful place in your life put Him there today and live a victorious life. It will be a life lived with enthusiasm, joy, and a can do attitude.

