A perfect turkey

The two turkey hunters sat inside the blind, arrows strung, watching the two gobblers on the distant side of the clearing.

Seth Perry and Sarah Rice were ready. Watching and waiting and ready. The wait would be longer than they anticipated.

But patience would pay off.

“I would make a few purrs and clucks on the call now and then. They were interested, but it took a good hour or more for them to come in,” Perry said.

Two hens had come close to the blind earlier, which helped keep the two toms interested.

Finally came the climactic moment that hunters of the wild turkey live for. The quarry was within range.

“Seth wanted me to shoot first because I had never taken a turkey,” Rice said.

She drew back on the Boss Gobbler, the one that had exhibited itself with that big fantail and puffed out breast feathers. She heard her arrow zip and thunk. The turkey ran just a few yards and dropped dead.

Now Perry was free to draw on the other one. His shot was true, too, but even with an arrow through it, the tom managed to take wing.

“We found him about 50 yards away, down in a little hollow, dead,” he said.

He said Rice nailed her turkey at about 15 yards while his was close to 25 yards away when he released the arrow.

“A little practice paid off,” Rice said. “We put up a target out back of the house and practiced shooting a little bit about every day.”

Perry said the two elected to hunt with the bow rather than the shotgun because of the greater challenge to bow and arrow offers.

STATEWIDE SUCCESS

The two killed their turkeys in Greenup County, where hunters took 111 birds during the first four days of the season.

The statewide kill for that period stood at 16,341, with 172 of them coming by archery, 16 by muzzleloader and 49 with the crossbow.

In other northeastern Kentucky counties, Lewis County’s total was 189, Boyd 67, Carter 170 and Elliott 79.

Kentucky’s season runs through May 7. Hunters are allowed two bearded turkeys per season.

OHIO SEASON

Ohio’s spring wild turkey season opens Monday, April 24, and runs through May 21, with hunters allowed to take two bearded turkeys per season.

YOUNG BASS INSTRUCTOR

Bradlee Riffit, 11, chose as his 4-H program giving instructions at several venues on how to rig up your fishing gear. It was good enough to win the blue ribbon as Grand Prize.

He has firsthand knowledge about his subject. When he was just six years old, he hooked and landed a bass from a farm pond that was nearly as long as he. The largemouth was estimated at 7 pounds.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_sammugnew-2.jpg

G. Sam Piatt PDT Columnist

Reach G. SAM PIATT at [email protected] or (606) 932-3619.

Reach G. SAM PIATT at [email protected] or (606) 932-3619.