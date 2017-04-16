Be a Red Cross volunteer

Got some time on your hands? Maybe you want to step up and help make a difference in your community and, yes, the nation. I know someone who needs your help and who guarantees an instant reward in the form of warmth in your heart.

I was talking to my friend Debbie Smith, community executive for the American Red Cross, the other day and she told me she is in dire need of volunteers at the area chapter.

By email she told me – “Our biggest need with the Red Cross right now is volunteers. With the loss of our longtime volunteer Tom Frazier passing away suddenly last month, we are hurting, he responded to nearly 40 percent of our disasters in our six counties, and also our dedicated volunteer who installed over 1,500 smoke alarms is now having health issues so anything we can do to ask others to join the Red Cross to help our mission would be great.”

Volunteering for the Red Cross is a job of the heart. The feeling of directly helping others in need is unmatched.

Those who have just suffered the loss of everything in a fire, need compassion, instant direct contact, and understanding. That’s the definition of a Red Cross volunteer – compassionate, giving of themselves and empathy. If you have these qualities, you will fit the job of Red Cross volunteer like a glove. If you don’t know if you have those qualities, come on board and watch those who already volunteer for this great organization.

“Our volunteers are the heart of the Red Cross. I know National Volunteer week is coming up April 23-29,” Smith said. “I was hoping to maybe honor our current and past volunteers and also ask others to join us. As we did 100 years ago.”

Debbie said anyone interested in volunteering for the American Red Cross can call them at 740-354-3293 or go to redcross.org for more information on becoming a volunteer.

There is nothing that replaces the feeling of touching others with healing hands of love. Try it. I believe you will love it.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.