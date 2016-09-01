Rest in Peace, Mr. Commissioner

In the early morning hours of Thursday morning Scioto County Commissioner Doug Coleman died in Columbus.

As family, friends, coworkers and the community struggles with the reality no one wants to face, we can remember and honor what he accomplished for his family and community.

I have not known Doug for a long time, I came to know him when he was elected Commissioner.

If there was one thing that could be said about his time in public office, he was an advocate for the community and worked tirelessly on ways to make it better for everyone.

We may not have seen eye to eye on everything, one thing was certain, if it was in his power, he would go out of his way to remedy a situation.

Shortly after he took office as commissioner I can remember walking from the Daily Times office to the courthouse for a commissioner meeting. While trying to avoid slipping and falling, the courthouse maintenance staff was working to clear the sidewalk. After a short observation I discovered Coleman out there with a shovel in his hand working just as hard to clear the way. He would only talk for a short time, while he continued to work.

He would often go out of his way to get things accomplished in county government, even if it meant rolling his sleeves up and doing the work himself. He did not mind the work and often had a sense of accomplishment when something got done.

Doug was a strong advocate for Scioto County to the leaders in Columbus and Washington D.C. He was also an advocate for every individual that had an issue needing resolved.

Coming from a construction background, having worked for Boone Coleman Construction prior to becoming a Scioto County Commissioner, he was not afraid of hard work.

Since the completion of the Minford Sanitary Sewer System, Doug along with Scioto County Sanitary Engineer Joe Delong have worked to correct a list of issues that remained with residences in the area. If someone would come to a commissioner’s meeting and voice a concern, he along with the other commissioners would work to make it right.

On Thursday morning Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis held their regularly scheduled meeting. A single rose and a black cloth was placed over Coleman’s chair as a way to mourn the loss.

The flags at the Scioto County Courthouse were lowered to half staff in honor of Coleman.

As the Coleman family and the community continues to mourn the loss of Coleman, I know he’s looking down on all of us and helping to put things in motion that will lead to the betterment of the community.

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter

