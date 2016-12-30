NEMA to host ‘Watch Night Service’

The Northend Ministerial Alliance (NEMA) is gearing up to host a New Year’s Eve ‘Watch Night Service,’ to be held at Beulah Baptist Church (BBC) 1226 14th Street in Portsmouth, beginning at 10 p.m. The featured speaker will be Charles Newman, the new Pastor of BBC.

Clarence Parker, president of NEMA, said the Watch Night Service is an ideal way to bring in the New Year with great anticipation.

“It is always a good thing for the people of God to get together to fellowship, and honor and praise God,” Parker said. “Especially, as we bring in a brand new year with brand new promises, and brand new prospects, and brand new hopes. I think that it will be a fantastic opportunity for the community to get to know the new pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, and for him to get to know our community, and get to know our community churches. I just think that it will be a very special opportunity for both parties, and I am looking forward to it.”

Al Oliver, vice president of NEMA, said all of the community can come together.

“I believe that the Watch Night Service is a perfect opportunity for our community to come together in worship to bring in another new year together as a community,” Oliver said. “It is not too often that we can come together as a community, and I am not necessarily just talking about the north end, but I am speaking of the entire community, and that is very important. It is also a chance to see people that you haven’t seen in years.”

Oliver anticipates a wonderful time to be had by all at the Watch Night Service.

“Ironically, with the service being held this year at Beulah, our new pastor is going to be the speaker, and it will give everyone the opportunity to see him, get to know him, and where he is coming from,” Oliver said. “In normal circumstances you may only get to see him every now and then, but on New Year’s Eve, we can come together and as many as possible will get to see him at one time. I know that Pastor Newman is really looking forward to being a part of the service, and meeting everyone. It should be a very nice time, for everyone who comes out.”

The Northend Community Choir, under the direction of Overseer David Malone, Pastor of Kingdom Builders Evangelistic Ministries, Inc., and treasurer of NEMA, will render a series of selections during the course of the service.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

