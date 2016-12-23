Little shares her story at RIR

Rejoicing in Recovery (RIR) of Cornerstone United Methodist Church (UMC) in Portsmouth held a special Christmas celebration on Thursday, with singing and a lesson on ‘Faith, Hope and Love’ by longtime member, Kelly Little.

Cornerstone’s RIR, a biblical-based 12-step recovery ministry meets every Thursday, but this month desired to celebrate the Christmas season, with the singing of carols during the praise and worship time by Clyde Fenton will be singing Just Baby Boy with piano accompaniment by Becky Climer. Additionally, Rhonda Dunlap, Dick Edginton, Susan Allen, Chris Jones, and Zack Shugert also participated in the time of singing and praise and worship.

Little shared her testimony of her many years of struggle with drug addiction which started early in high school. Little said the lesson which she shared touched on issues that many who were present are dealing with.

“There was a great reaction. Several people mentioned they heard just what God needed them to hear, restoration of relationships, healing, deliverance, and to never give up,”Little said. “One guy said I was speaking to him about his marriage. I told him it wasn’t me, it was God. Another guy I was in treatment with said the part about their being consequences for every choice we make stood out to him.”

Little told the audience that it was not until she completely surrendered her life to Jesus Christ, and that it is only by the grace of God that she is able to standing. It was through learning to trust in God, and submission to his plan for her life, that she said allowed her to rise above a life tainted with addiction, lies, stealing, and broken relationships.

During the course of her presentation, Little shared videos which addressed the importance of good, sound decision-making, and getting in touch with a person’s identity in Christ.

Dunlap who serves as coordinator and team leader of RIR at Cornerstone, said Little’s lesson evoke a positive response from the audience.

“I would say the reaction was one of people feeling a rekindling of hope and perseverance to not give up,” Dunlap said.

Santa Claus was also a special guest at the RIR, interacting with the children and their parents in the church lobby area where refreshments were served. RIR meets every Thursday at Cornerstone beginning at 5:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the Rejoicing in Recovery Facebook page.

