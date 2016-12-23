Wishing you a merry Christmas!

It is Christmas Eve!

Oh, the beauty of the greatest time of year in my estimation! I love Christmas, and everything about it. Firstly, as I stated in my last column, Christmas is the time in which we celebrate the birth of our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ who was born for you and for me! Glory to God in the highest!

Let all of the world rejoice, because Jesus was born, we too have an opportunity to give our lives and hearts to him, and be saved! Next, Christmas is such a warm and fuzzy time of year, such a glorious holiday. Giving and receiving gifts which warms the heart, the decorations and lights shine so bright, and the traditional Christmas songs which fill the atmosphere and are pleasing to the ear. Don’t forget good ole’ Santa Claus, and his reindeer, especially Rudolph.

I am also still hoping for a ‘White Christmas’ tomorrow, for you do know that miracles do come true sometimes, right? Nonetheless, as we ease into the Christmas holiday, it is my sincere hope that you have a spectacular one. Remember, as I often reiterate in my columns, it is not about the materialism, but it is all about the spirit which you exude. Are you grateful to God, no matter what your circumstances are? I sure hope so my friend.

If perhaps you are hurting, troubled in your mind, or distraught perhaps because of the loss of a loved one, or broken relationship, I want to encourage you to get down on your knees and talk to the Lord about it. While it is great to confide in friends, and family, seeking God in prayer and telling him all about your troubles will always be a life changing experience, because he has all of the answers. Next, express your thankfulness to God, and give him praise for sending his son, the Lord Jesus Christ for mankind. Since Christmas is on Sunday this year, take your family to church and worship him with other Christians, there is no better place on earth to do so, than in the house of God. My friend, may your Christmas be filled with the love, blessings and peace of God which transcends all understanding. Merry Christmas!

