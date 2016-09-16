Sims to speak at Pastors Appreciation

Pastors and church leaders will have the opportunity to be refreshed at the 2nd Annual Pastors Appreciation Breakfast. The event is sponsored by Scioto County Ministerial Association (SCMA) and will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at 9 a.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 610 Fourth Street in Portsmouth.

Zack Sims of Reach Success Coaching, will be the guest speaker of the Pastors Appreciation Breakfast will provide an inspirational message. Sims said his words are sure to strengthen and build leaders up.

“I will mostly share with the group some of my challenges, and where I have come from and the biggest motivation of why I do what I do,” Sims said. “It is kind of an inspirational message, something that will give people a lesson that they can walk away with and build their strength as leaders, and mostly to bring value back to the community.”

God given gifts transcend the walls of the church, Sims said.

“I will speak on some main points that relate back to my personal story, that in our weakness, God is always strong, and that when you hear the call of God’s word, or the call of his purpose in your life don’t hesitate to jump, but be willing to jump no matter what the sacrifice would be,” Sims said. “Then, the second point will be, especially for people who serve as pastors with the four walls of the church that, at the end of the day, it can’t be a cage, and we can’t lock ourselves in that, that we have to take the gifts we’ve been given and bring them out to the world as a whole.”

Rector Steve Cuff, president of SCMA, and pastor of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, said the event is being held in conjunction with Pastors Appreciation Month, and will serve as great source of fellowship among pastors in the community.

“In addition to October being pastors’ appreciation month, it also seems good for us to gather in fellowship and to receive some encouragement in the variety of our ministries,” Cuff said. “By sharing a breakfast together on a Saturday morning the ministerial Association is able to include the many pastors in our community and area you are not available to meet during the week. We invite and welcome everyone who has pastoral leadership with in every community of faith here in Scioto County.”

Reverend Pete Michael, vice president of SCMA, and Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Chaplain, said the Pastors Appreciation Breakfast is a great way for pastors to share with one another.

“This is just a great opportunity for the pastors of the community to gather together and enjoy each others company, and share some stories,” Michael said. “We enjoy hosting the event, and I am looking forward to it myself.”

Courtesy photo Zach Sims, inspirational speaker of Reach Success Coaching, will be the guest speaker for the Scioto County Ministerial Association 2nd Annual Pastors Appreciation Breakfast to be held Saturday, Oct.1, 2016, at 9 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Portsmouth.

By Portia Williams

