Rest from your “labor”

Every day that we are blessed to live our lives. We are laboring or working towards something, going to our place of employment or our business to earn a living, or simply laboring to be a better person, we are implementing some sort of effort.

According to the United States Department of Labor website, Labor Day, the national holiday, we are celebrating this weekend is the first Monday in September, and is a creation of the labor movement.

Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, and constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country. God has granted mankind seven days, composed of 24 hours of which we put our time in, whether it is part-time, or full-time in addition to overtime, we get the job done.

With all of that hard work we should find the time to rest, relax and enjoy the fruit, or rewards of our labor, which is what Labor Day is all about.

I personally always look forward to Labor Day weekend, the cookouts, sacred time with family and friends, and if you live in the Portsmouth area, there is the wonderful Portsmouth River Days Festival, a thrilling event that is a vital part of the tapestry of local events.

Labor Day is a time when can kick our feet up, sit back, unwind, and not feel an ounce of guilt, for even God rested on the seventh day after he’d created all things. Henceforth, should we not also rest some time?

Let me point out that I am referring to rest overall, both physical and mental. Have you ever detached yourself from your job physically, but found your mind wandering back to it, thinking of issues and or responsibilities connected to it? This, my dear friend is not rest. I want to encourage you this weekend to bask in a peace that only God can give. Peace of mind. Peace which will allow you to rest physically, mentally and emotionally.

May God grant you a restful, peaceful and safe Labor Day weekend.

Portia Williams Staff Writer

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

