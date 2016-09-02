Local ministry hoping to see ‘Insanity of God’ in Portsmouth

LUCASVILLE —‘The Insanity of God,’ a Christian film produced by LifeWay Films, hit many theaters nationwide on Aug. 30, 2016, with the exception of Portsmouth. Tanner Salyers, of Our Mantle Ministries, endeavors to change this.

“Our Mantle Ministries and Prodigal House are trying to bring the movie “The Insanity of God” to Portsmouth. Looks like a fantastic movie about missionaries reaching out to the persecuted church,” Salyers said.

Salyers said he has reached out to executives at LifeWay Films to talk with someone about having the movie shown at Portsmouth Cinema 8.

Salyers said OurMantle is changing it’s mission to extend support to fellow Christians in the Middle East.

“I will say this, OurMantle is changing it’s mission. We are transforming into an organization that will devote itself to aiding our Christian brothers and sisters in the Middle East. Both in fundraising and advocacy. On the heels of the slaughter of over 20 Christians by ISIS. We feel we can no longer focus on peddling movies; that there is a greater need overseas,” Salyers said.

According the website, The Insanity of God is the true story of missionaries Nik and Ruth Ripken. After the death of their son, this ordinary couple journeys into the depths of the persecuted church, asking the question — Is Jesus worth it?

The movie explores how faith survives, and ultimately flourishes in the places of the world that are over­ come with the darkness of sin, despair and hopelessness? Join the Ripkens as they tell the story of being taught by believers in persecution, how to follow Jesus, how to love Jesus, and how to walk with Him day by day even when it doesn’t make sense.

The film is based on the best-selling book Insanity of God (BH Publishing) and is released in association with the International Mission Board (IMB). The movie will be the first theatrical release from LifeWay Films when it opens in theaters across the United States.

Tom Euton, manager of Portsmouth Cinema 8, were more than willing to screen the fillm at their theater.

“We are more than willing to screen the film, but where it was a limited, one time release, we just didn’t get it in time,” Euton said.

Salyers told The Daily Times that he has not yet received a response from LifeWay Films regarding the possibility of having the film make it to Portsmouth Cinema 8.

Courtesy photo Scene from Christian film, ‘The Insanity of God’ released by LifeWay Films Aug. 30, 2016. OurMantle Ministries hopes to get the film shown in Portsmouth. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_unspecified-1.jpg Courtesy photo Scene from Christian film, ‘The Insanity of God’ released by LifeWay Films Aug. 30, 2016. OurMantle Ministries hopes to get the film shown in Portsmouth. Courtesy photo Scene from Christian film, ‘The Insanity of God.’ OurMantle Ministries has been working to have the film shown at Portsmouth Cinema 8. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Insanity.jpg Courtesy photo Scene from Christian film, ‘The Insanity of God.’ OurMantle Ministries has been working to have the film shown at Portsmouth Cinema 8.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

