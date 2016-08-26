Clarett visits Cornerstone UMC

Maurice Clarett, former Ohio State University (OSU) Buckeye football player who helped lead OSU to the national championship in 2002 will be speaking at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street in Portsmouth on Sunday, Aug. 28, during two services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Clarett was instrumental in leading OSU to the national championship in the 2002 season as one of the top players in the country. However, things fell apart as Maurice battled drugs, alcohol, and spent time in prison. After his release, Maurice has turned his life around and speaks to churches, businesses, and schools across the country.

Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Tim Roth, said Clarett’s story of triumph to tragedy and overcoming can encourage anyone.

“Maurice has a story that is sure to inspire and encourage anyone. He went from the top as a national champion to the bottom spending time in prison. Everyone has their highs and lows in life and Maurice has had both to the extreme,” Roth said. “He will share about choosing friends wisely and the importance of discipline in our daily lives something we all need. We hope that many folks will hear Maurice’s story and be encouraged that they can overcome and also make a difference in life in spite of their struggles.”

Doug Poage, a member of Cornerstone, said he first came in contact with Clarett a few years ago, and had the opportunity to witness Clarett’s faith first hand.

“We were fortunate enough to have him speak at Portsmouth High School a few years ago. He is very open and honest about his life, the highs, the lows and he doesn’t shy away from his downfall. In a school setting, he was very limited as to how deeply he spoke about his faith, but I was able to witness his faith in action when he took the time to speak to a student with whom I put him in contact,” Poage said.

Poage is confident that Clarett’s visit will be a great one, and advantageous for the community.

“He spent over an hour and a half one on one with that student. Speaking to one student, or speaking to the entire student body, he is able to relate to our young people, and he identifies with the struggles that so many in our community encounter in our various walks in life,” Poage said. ” I think this will be a fantastic event not only for Cornerstone United Methodist Church, but for the entire Portsmouth community.”

Former Ohio State University football player Maurice Clarett will speak at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmouth on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Clarett-Photo.jpg Former Ohio State University football player Maurice Clarett will speak at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmouth on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Former Ohio State University football player Maurice Clarett will speak at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmoth on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Clarett-Pic.jpg Former Ohio State University football player Maurice Clarett will speak at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmoth on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.