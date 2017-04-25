Veteran receives grave marking

On Saturday, April 22, 2017, the memory of veteran John Funk was honored with a War of 1812 iron marker at his gravesite more than 200 years after his service as the Scioto Valley Volunteers Chapter (SVV), United States Daughters of 1812, Ohio Society, held its first Grave Marking Ceremony in Greenlawn Cemetery, Portsmouth.

Funk — a volunteer soldier — is found listed in the Roster of Ohio Soldiers in the War of 1812 as a fifer in Captain Thomas Morgan’s Company (of Scioto and Ross Counties) where he served from July 28 until September 9, 1813 and from February 13 until March 18, 1814. He died February 18, 1859 in Portsmouth at the age of 47 years old.

Following welcoming remarks by SVV President, Beth Normand, the Invocation was offered by Anna Meyers, SVV Chaplain. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by SVV Librarian, Naomi Shewman, after which the National Anthem was sung by guest singer Miss Susan Murta of Minford. A biography of Veteran John Funk was read by Gail Swick, SVV Registrar. Following the benediction by Meyers, the Funeral Detail of the American Legion, James Dickey Post No. 23, under the direction of veteran Susan Frasher, gave the Presentation of Colors, TAPS, and Firing Squad.

Among the attendees were Funk’s descendant granddaughter, Julia Basham and her son Nicholas R. Basham. A patriotic spray of the 1812 Society’s flower of white carnations (donated by the Flower Shoppe in Lucasville) was laid on Funk’s grave by Julia.

Nicholas thanked the SVV saying the family was “surprised and so happy” when they saw the local news article — published on November 25, 2016 by the Portsmouth Daily Times — announcing the forthcoming ceremony for Funk. He added that they “didn’t think anyone knew about him.” According to Julia Basham, Funk’s full name is John Studebaker Funk having been named for his mother, Elizabeth Studebaker. SVV Chapter member, Roberta Grady Cook, is also a direct descendant of Funk.

The United States Daughters of 1812 is a non-profit, non-political women’s service organization. The Grave Location Project — to locate and document the grave sites of those soldiers of the War of 1812 — is one of the primary objectives of the Scioto Valley Volunteers Chapter. According to President Normand, two additional 1812 veterans graves — Thomas Morgan and Phillip Noel — are scheduled for grave marking ceremonies in July.

The gravesite of War of 1812 veteran John Funk. Standing from left to right: Nicholas R. and Julia Basham (descendants) with Beth Normand, SVV Chapter President