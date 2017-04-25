Major announcement coming to Greenup

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be in Greenup County, specifically Wurtland, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. to make a major economic development announcement.

It is not known if it is related to a 12:30 p.m., meeting in Greenup, called by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.

The Daily Times contacted numerous sources in Greenup County who did not know, and couldn’t get information from the Governor’s Office.

“The General Assembly had set aside $15 million for a potential prospect that was hoping to locate in Kentucky,” Maglinger said. “This is in regards to that big announcement that we’re hoping will bring more than $1 billion to northeast Kentucky in the tri-state there with Ohio and West Virginia as well. So that’s what he’ll be announcing tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 1 (p.m.) o’clock at the McConnell House.”

The average salary is reported to be $75,000. No other information will be available until the new conference.

