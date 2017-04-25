All area women are invited to participate in “Help. Thanks. Wow.,” a women’s retreat to be led by Reverend Allison Bauer at Holy Trinity Hall, located at 17133 State Route 73 in McDermott on Saturday, April 29.

The session, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is based upon a book by Anne Lamott, who says that every prayer that will ever be prayed boils down to three little words: “Help. Thanks. Wow.” Attendees will explore and experience these prayers through group discussion, hands-on/active prayers and quiet contemplation, according to Bauer.

“Does your prayer life need a boost? Is your soul longing for some slow time away with good people? Are you feeling adventurous and want to try something new?” asks Rev. Bauer.

“We’re going to talk about what Anne Lamont, a wise and humorous writer, has to say about the three essential prayers of life, as well as do some actual praying,” says Rev. Bauer who promises to encourage participants to try something new.

The cost of the retreat, which will cover refreshments and lunch, is $15. A choice of ham, turkey or vegetarian wraps may be ordered for box lunches. Registration may be made by contacting Becky Adkins at [email protected] or (740) 821-3960. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, April 25.

Reverend Bauer, who celebrates her first year as pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth this month, is a respected retreat leader and organizer for both youth and adult programs. She has organized a number of seminars for Presbyterian clergy and lay members dealing with such topics as “Shaping our Congregational Identity,” “Resources for Female Clergy Pastoring in Small Churches” and “Pastoral Care in the Wake of a Suicide.”

Reverend Bauer received her Master of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary where she served the Seminary as a Field Education Supervisor and as a past president of its Alumni Council.

In May 2015, she received the Fred McFeely Rogers Award for Creative Ministry, conferred by the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

From 2006 to 2016, Reverend Bauer served as pastor of Frankfort Presbyterian Church in Hookstown, Pennsylvania. There she was active in the Beaver-Butler Presbytery as its moderator, a supply minister to churches in the presbytery and a commissioner to several General Assemblies.

Those with questions about the retreat or registration may also contact Second Presbyterian Church at (740) 353-4159.