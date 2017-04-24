East learns about drugs

Dr. Kevin Howard and some of his colleagues from Our Lady of Bellefont Hospital, along with Scioto County Juvenile/Probate Judge Alan Lemons, spoke Wednesday, April 19 at East High School about the dangers of illegal drugs.

“Dr. Howard did an excellent presentation to inform kids of the dangers of heroin,” Dan Palmer, director of the Lawrence/Scioto Solid Waste Management District, said. “He went into detail of what it does to your body – how it’s going to effect your body; how addictive.”

Lemons spoke as well, Palmer said.

“You knew by the questions that came from these students that those drugs are either with them or within their families,” Palmer said.

Palmer said Lemons asked a question at the beginning of the presentation that told it all.

“How many of you are doing drugs, or you know in your family or your relatives,” Lemons said. “Out of the student body, of approximately 350, about 80 percent raised their hands. One student got up and informed us his uncle died last week from it.”

Some of the questions emanating from the student body included — which is worse, alcohol or marijuana?

“The doctor explained to them what marijuana does to your brain,” Palmer said. “He explained to them what heroin actually does to the blood flow of your body and the strain on your heart. You will eventually have a heart attack and are going to die.”

Another question concerned how many times an individual can take the Narcan shot. Narcan is the drug given to someone who is overdosing, to bring them out of it.

“You’ve only got a 30 minute stay,” Palmer quoted Howard. “You’d better be getting to the hospital.”

Palmer gave an update on a program he and Bill Shope have begun that allows the public to participate in providing items needed by area children, including new clothes, new underwear, new toothbrushes, new toothpaste, new deodorant and other personal items.

Palmer said Mary Arnzen at Southern Ohio Medical Center has been talking to him for several weeks.

“We’re going to set up barrels in the hospital,” Palmer said. “We were going to do it May 1, but we’re going to start it in June because they have to get it in their newsletter. For 30 days they’ll allow the employees to deposit items we need, so we’ll have something for these kids.”

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

