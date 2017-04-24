Rhoden family members issue plea

At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.

Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.

Geneva Rhoden is the mother of Christopher Rhoden, Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden. She is also the grandmother of Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, and Christopher Rhoden, Jr. Geneva Rhoden is Gary Rhoden’s aunt and ex-mother-in-law to Dana Manley Rhoden.

“If there is someone out there that knows anything out there, would you please, please come forward and tell what happened,” Geneva Rhoden said. “There has to be someone.”

Teresa Grebing is Christopher Rhoden, Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden’s sister. She is also Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden, Jr.’s aunt, as well as a cousin to Gary Rhoden and ex-sister-in-law to Dana Manley Rhoden.

“Nobody can imagine what this family has been through,” Grebing said.

Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

A reward is being offered by the Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers. They will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley homicides.

To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

