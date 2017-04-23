Goins steps into big shoes

Steve Goins is the new top gun in town, taking over as the New Boston Police Chief following the retirement of Chief Darrold Clark.

Goins has been with the New Boston Police Department for 30 years. He started in 1984 but left in the 90s to join the U.S. Marshals. After 15 months of travel, he decided he wanted to return to the Village where he has been since.

Goins says growing up in Louisville, Ky., he always wanted to be in law enforcement. In that mission, he attended Eastern Kentucky University, the best law enforcement school at the time. He graduated in 1983 with a degree in police administration.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a police officer,” Goins stated. “I’ve always looked up to police officers.”

His uncle was in law enforcement and was a major influence in his life.

In addition to his admiration for law enforcement, Goins says that his commitment to his community has always been a key factor.

“I love public service,” he stated.

Goins moved to New Boston in 1984 when he was hired by the department. At that time, officers were required to live in the Village. That later changed, but by then Goins and his wife had already bought a house and were in love with New Boston. Goins explained that his son went to New Boston schools, he coached t-ball in the Village and he appreciate the service and government.

“We’re a small community,” he stated. We have our own police and fire departments. Safety wise, I think we’re very protected.”

He added that the Council and Mayor are always supportive and work to make good decisions for the people.

Goins is also proud of how well such a small department has kept up with technology and training, explaining that things continually change. It is important to keep up with such changes in order to be a progressive law enforcement operation.

14 years ago, Goins moved into the position of captain, so he has already taken on leadership roles within the department.

“For me, not much is going to change,” he stated.

Goins says he will be a working chief and though he will have additional administrative duties, he plans to remain out in the community.

As chief, Goins has a dedication to training, explaining that the Ohio Police Officer Academy is continually changing continuing training requirements by requiring more hours each year.

“We have to stay up on that,” Goins declared. “It’s important for officers to get the training they need, what is required and additional.”

Goins stated that officers that are well trained are confident. They do not go into situations and hesitate and feel unsure of their abilities, which creates better service for the population.

He is excited to work with his fellow officers to accomplish new goals and train harder.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_18136146_1693292624019931_1624299755_n.jpg

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930.

