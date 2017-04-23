Autism Project of Southern Ohio prepares for 15th annual walk

The Autism Project of Southern Ohio will be hosting their 15th annual Autism Walk, April 29 at Millbrook Park in New Boston beginning at 11 a.m.

“We host this event year to bring autism awareness to the community,” explained the group’s president, Mike Bell. “It also allows us to bring together the community with the autism community as one. Right now, 1 in 68 children have autism and that number changes all the time. Here in Scioto County and Southern Ohio, it’s pretty prevalent. My son is 22 years old with autism and that’s why I do what I do.”

The Autism Project of Southern Ohio was founded in 2006, and was officially recognized as a nonprofit organization in 2007. It was created by a group of parents seeking support for their autistic children.

During the event last year, over 700 people visited throughout the day. Bell says that this event offers something for all ages and every personality.

Over 35 vendors of all types will be set up throughout the park. Bell said there will also be special guests throughout the day, but he doesn’t want to spoil the surprise. There will be inflatables for children and District 11 Challenger League baseball games will also take place throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m.

There will be a poker walk beginning at noon, you can preregister by contacting the organization, or register the day of. It is $15 per person, or $25 if you would like a T-shirt. “Even if you don’t know how to play poker, you can do the walk,” said Bell. “You get the cards and then we’ll figure up the hands, but the top prize is $250 for the best hand.”

The group will also be hosting an auction. According to Bell, this is the most popular event of the day. Local businesses have donated items like televisions, sports memorabilia, Ohio vacation packages and more.

The Autism Project’s mission is to raise autism awareness in Southern Ohio and educate the public about autism. They also offer support services to those with autism and help autistic children and adults be the best they can be in school and in the community.

For more information about the Autism Project of Southern Ohio and their services, please contact (740) 464-6781. You can also find more information by searching “Autism Project of Southern Ohio” on Facebook.

Despite rainy conditions, more than 700 people came together for last years autism walk. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_06462017422132052620.jpg Despite rainy conditions, more than 700 people came together for last years autism walk. Ciara Conley | April 30, 2016 edition

15th annual autism walk to be held April 29

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

