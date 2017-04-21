Miss Clay fights against human trafficking

2017 Riverdays candidate, Miss Clay, Savannah Moore, will be hosting an information fair centered around human trafficking prevention at Clay High School, 44 Clay High Street in Portsmouth on April 23 from 1-4 p.m.

Moore is actively involved in the school, she is a cheerleader, a volleyball and tennis player and is also a member of the National Honor Society.

“It’s amazing to be Clay’s Riverdays candidate, it’s a great feeling knowing that my school thinks I can represent them well,” said Moore. “I am excited to show them that I was the right pick.”

Moore’s platform, Freedom is Not for Sale: End Modern Slavery, focuses on prevention, awareness and bringing an end to human trafficking.

“I participate in the College Credit Plus/Postsecondary Program at Shawnee State and I learned about human trafficking in my Women’s Studies course,” Moore explained. “It was one of the topics we talked about and I got really interested in it and started to do more research about it in my free time. It’s something that I’m passionate about, even though I don’t have a personal connection I feel like it’s important to get the word out.”

According a report from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2016 7,572 cases of human trafficking were report in the United States. Ohio ranks fourth in the Nation with a reported 375 cases in 2016. Of these 7,572 cases, 5,551 were related to sex trafficking. Of the reported cases, 6,340 of victims were women.

Visitors can circulate between stations about various topics related to human trafficking, like the warning signs and recruitment tactics.

“We’re also going to be hearing from a hair dresser, because hair dressers undergo special training to identify victims,” said Moore. “Typically the traffickers will take their victims in for makeovers and pampering to try and make it seem like what they’re doing isn’t so wrong.”

Moore will host guest speaker, Julie Oates, the leader of the anti-human trafficking coalition in Ross County. Oates will give a talk educating visitors on what human trafficking involves and how to put a stop to the problem. Oates will be giving two talks, at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A Damsel in Defense product distributor will also be present. Damsel in Defense sells personal and digital protection products, family education products as well as purses, clutches and wallets than use Radio Frequency Identification, (RFID) technology to prevent digital skimming.

Admission for the event is donation based, Moore plans to donate the proceeds to an organization that works to stop human trafficking.

To learn more about the event and to follow more throughout her journey as Miss Clay, you can visit www.Facebook.com/MissClay2017. Riverdays will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, for a full list of events and activities, please visit www.portsmouthriverdays.org.

Miss Clay fights against human trafficking

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

