Miss Notre Dame to host ‘Dining with Dyslexia,’ dinner conference

On May 7, you can join Miss Notre Dame, Aubrey Boland for her Dining with Dyslexia event held at St. Mary’s Activity Center, 514 Market Street in Portsmouth.

Boland’s platform, Discovering Dyslexia, focuses on providing resources for those with dyslexia as well as educating those unfamiliar with dyslexia. Dyslexia disorders involve difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols. Boland was inspired by her sister Karli, now 15, who was diagnosed as dyslexic in the fourth grade. Boland also has other friends diagnosed with dyslexia as well.

“I really wanted to shine a light on dyslexia, even though it’s something common, I feel like it’s something that still gets swept under the rug and people don’t know about it or know what it actually is. I really wanted to bring that to our community,” said Boland.

She is a member of Key Club, Art Club, Mass Choir, National Honor Society, Red White and Youth, and Pep Club. Boland is also a student and instructor at the Cirque d’ Art Theatre, teaching dance, gymnastics, and aerial arts.

Boland’s event will be blend of a conference and a dinner. Seating is limited, be sure to RSVP by April 30 to guarantee seating. To RSVP please email [email protected] The cost of admission is donation based, and all proceeds will be donated to Notre Dame Elementary to provide resources for students with dyslexia. She also hopes to start a scholarship for high school students with dyslexia. Teachers who attend will also earn two continuing education units (CEU’s). Registration for the event will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speakers Jill Kelly and Emily Davis will also be providing information and speaking about educational resources available for those with dyslexia.

Kelly is a local graduate of Shawnee State University and holds a Master’s Degree in the Art of Teaching from Marygrove College. She taught in the Hilliard City School District as a literacy intervention teacher for 14 years and was trained in systematic programs such as Phonics First, Phonics Dance and the Leveled Literacy Program.

Davis is a Dyslexia Consultant and holds a BS in teaching, with a specialty in Barton Reading & Spelling, AOGPE, IMSE, & CERI. She has been trained in the Barton Reading & Spelling System, the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators (AOGPE), and the Institute for Multi-Sensory Education (IMSE).

“I’m very excited to represent Notre Dame this year for Riverdays, I’ve wanted to do this for as long as I can remember. I’ve always looked up to the Riverdays girls,” explained Boland, “I couldn’t be any more proud of my school, I’ve been going to Notre Dame since the second grade and I feel such a bond a relationship with all my friends, and I think it’s a bond that can’t be broken and that’s something special about Notre Dame. It’s small, so you feel like a family with everyone. I’m super proud of my Catholic religion and I want to portray that in everything I do and I hope that I can make my school proud.”

For more information about Boland’s event and other updates, you can visit www.Facebook.com/MissND2017. Riverdays will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 for a complete schedule of activities and events, please visit www.portsmouthriverdays.org.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977

