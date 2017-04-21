Action for healthy kids: Every kid healthy week

Every Kid Healthy Week is designed to recognize and celebrate school health and wellness achievements. Observed the last week of April, this week spotlights the efforts of our school partners are making to improve the health and wellness of students, especially in the areas of nutrition, physical activity and of course, learning. The public is encouraged to join in the celebration to help support nutrition, physical activity and health-promoting programs in schools. Schools are invited and encouraged to host an event for Healthy Kid Week in April. Be on the lookout for opportunities and ways to get involved in your school district!

There are many ways to start participating in Every Kid Healthy Week. Recommend that your school take a field day in April to focus on health and your school’s commitment to wellness. Host a healthy foods taste test with fruit, vegetables, whole grains and low fat dairy products for staff and students, invite a local gym to host a fitness class, invite a registered dietitian about tips to eat healthier, plant a school garden or invite parents and students to participate in a school walk-a-thon.

One great idea is to host fun walks, runs and races at your school or a community area! Fun walks and races are not just great ways to get kids outside and moving, but they also teach the value of competition and sportsmanship and can encourage team work and cooperation to achieve a common goal.

Another great option to get people moving in your community and school is to re-energizing your school playground! A school spruce-up can involve students, their families and the school staff in improving their school, team building and developing school and community pride. Treat it as a special Saturday activity for students and families followed by a healthy picnic, or schedule multiple spruce-up days during the school year as a way to continually engage everyone.

Whatever way you choose to celebrate Every Healthy Kid Week, It is important to celebrate the success of your Every Kid Healthy Week event as a way to thank those who volunteered and participated in your wellness initiatives! Sharing success stores is a great way to celebrate the work of family and community volunteers and to highlight the accomplishments of your local school! Every Kid Healthy Week success stories represent the progress, achievements, and lessons learned from Action for Healthy Kids volunteers, and inspire other schools to host similar events and engage their own school communities. The more stores share, the more visibility schools get for their health and wellness activities. Consider using some of the media outlets you use to promote you event to share successes. Get inspired by Every Healthy Kid Week success stores at ActionforHealthyKids.org.