Church news

Duck Run Community Church

Duck Run Community Church, 2281 Duck Run Rd, Lucasville will hold a Youth Revival April 24 – April 25 at 7 p.m. each night. The evangelists will be young preachers recently in the ministry.

Coles Blvd. First Church of God

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., invite you to come worship with them.

Sunday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

The Hanging Rock Apostolic Church of God

The Hanging Rock Apostolic Church of God will be having a Gospel songfest Saturday, April 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hill Child Care Center, Located at 2325 Co Rd., 26, Ironton.

First Church of Christ

There will be pulpit exchange during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, April 23, at the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, and Dennis Dawes of Central Church of Christ will preach during this service. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.

Rase Martin will preach during the worship service at 6 p.m.

Community of Christ

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will gather at 10:30 AM on Sunday April 23 for their Morning Worship Hour. Seventy Justin Delong will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Peace Be with You” as Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections for the service along with Brianne Tackett, Joanna Bowling and Kelli Hunter leading the youth during Children’s Church also beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Sandhill IPCC Church

The gospel group, ‘Blood Bought,’ will be signing at Sandhill IPCC Church, 200 Second St., Sandhill, Kentucky, Saturday, April 22.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno.

Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church

Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church ​ (EUMC)​, 73 Scioto St., will be serving home cooked meals at their church food booth during ​Trade Days at the Scioto County Fairgrounds ​on ​April 21, 22, ​and 23.