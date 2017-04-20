Man robs WesBanco in Wheelersburg

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in determining the identity of a man who robbed a bank Thursday morning..

“There was a bank robbery at WesBanco in Wheelersburg this (Thursday) morning,” Captain John Murphy told the Daily Times. “We don’t have much to go on at this point.”

The Times inquired as to the location of the robber’s departure from the bank.

“He walked away toward McDonald’s,” Murphy said.

Did the man get away with any money from the bank?

“I can tell you there was money involved,” Murphy said, though he was unable to be more specific than that.

Was there surveillance video or still photos?

“None from outside,” Murphy said. “There was some on the inside of the bank, and that’s what we’ve got on our Facebook.”

The Times was asked to publish the photo in hopes someone would recognize the person involved and report it to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.”

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

