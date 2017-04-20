Porter Twp. studies options

Jim Gill, chairman of the Porter Township Trustees, says any discussion at a recent meeting concerning any change in the township’s tax structure was just that — a discussion.

“We’ve been talking for a couple of years about the difficulty of coming up with money to pave the roads,” Gill said. “The cost of petroleum and everything has just skyrocketed and we’re not able to pave as many roads as we have in the past. So we’re just looking at various options and they asked me to see what kind of money we could generate if and when we ever did decide to do anything with taxes.”

Gill said he simply looked at three different possibilities and none of them are even on the books.

“I just gave them some figures and right now we’re not even considering taking any action,” Gill said. “Greg Warner our safety supervisor, he’s the guy that does our roads for us, and he came up with another possibility we’re going to look at.”

Gill said Warner told them about utilizing polyseal. He said the township would be able to cover more roads.

“We’re just looking at options and trying to make sure we can maintain our roads,” Gill said. “There’s no movement right now to do anything.”

Gill said the trustees were just wanting the figures involved including adding to the current levy, adding an additional levy and creating a permissive sales tax on license plates.

“Right now I don’t think there is any appetite as far as putting something on the ballot or anything like that,” Gill said.

