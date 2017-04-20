Lauren Alaina coming May 20

Lauren Alaina, runner-up on the 10th season of American Idol, is coming to the Portsmouth West High School gym for a concert, May 20 at 7 p.m.

She helped make the show’s season finale the most popular in the franchise’s history with 122.4 million votes cast and 38.6 million viewers. Shortly after placing second in the competition, Alaina signed her record deal with 19/Interscope/Mercury Records. Her debut album, “Wildflower,” was the portrait of the then-16-year-old’s personality, optimism, and life experiences. In 2012, she won the title of New Artist of the Year by the American Country Awards.

Alaina is currently riding the top of the charts with the song – “Road Less Traveled.”

“It is a fundraiser for our technology program,” Washington-Nile Superintendent Jeff Stricklett said. “We started this five years ago and we have been able to have a one-to-one program, kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We actually put in infrastructure with the first concert. After that, we used the proceeds to help us purchase devices.”

Stricklett said kindergarten and first grade students have iPads, and second grade through 12th grade have Chromebooks.

“Admission is $20 a person,” Stricklett said. “General admission – first come – first served,” Stricklett said.

He said tickets are now available at the Washington-Nile District office or online at www.laurenalainalive2017.com.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

