County Sales tax revenue up

Scioto County is up $157,000 in sales tax revenue over last year.

For the month of February, the county’s one percent permissive sales tax has produced $636,975.70. The 50 percent piggy-back tax has produced $318,488. 59, for a total of $955,464.29, which is an increase over last year’s of $20,608.53.

“The grand total year to date increase is $157,574.83,” Scioto County Commissioners Chairman Bryan Davis said.

“That’s good news. The economy is still rolling, and when you consider January and February, which are typically slow months – people are hybernating, we’re still rolling,” Davis said. “Good things are still happening.”

Davis said the sale tax revenue is on the upswing one-third of the way into 2017.

On the downside, Davis said the county has been cut from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the year.

“We got informed last week that they’re cutting our CDBG funds for 2017 to zero, because they’re changing their funding formula, and Scioto County is just one of those wonderful counties that got exempted,” Davis said. “No rhyme nor reason, no formula, not telling us why. We’re trying to run that up the flagpole to find out how in the world they came up with that decision. We were just one of forty-some entities in the state that got told, ‘you’re not getting any money until next year.’”

Davis said the CDBG grants with county would look at for projects like the current issue surrounding the possibility of converting one of the three tennis courts on the west side, to a pickleball court, or creating a pickleball court somewhere else. The West High School tennis team utilizes those courts now.

Davis said the county has been getting less and less CDBG funds. Commissioners clerk Jenn Kish said the last CDBG grant to the county was around $168,000 with administration fees.

“They’re going to an every-two-year formula,” Davis said. “So you’ll get twice the amount of money, which is great because you can do larger projects, potentially, but someone had to take a hit for 2017 and we are one of the counties that aren’t going to get any funding. So we lose a year.”

Davis said he has been asking the state about it.

“So far we don’t have any answer,” Davis said. “It’s very frustrating.”

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

