New Boston names new cheif

The New Boston Village Council met in regular session Tuesday night when Police Chief Darrold Clark passed the torch to the new Chief Steve Goins.

Clark served the Village of New Boston for 47 years (nearly 19 as captain) before retiring. He explained that has worked with Goins since 1984, when the new chief joined the police force. Goins stepped in as Chief with an effective date of Wednesday. He has been with the New Boston Police Department for 33 years, during which time he has served as a patrolman, lieutenant and captain.

Fire Chief Chris Davis addressed Council, explaining that with recent personnel changes, the fire department is short a captain and a driver. Davis replaced retiring Chief John Williams effective March 25, leaving his previous position as captain vacated. He explained that he is not yet ready to hire a new captain. Rather he is looking to hire a new driver and a third lieutenant. The department currently has two. It is Village practice to have a lieutenant or captain on each shift. Hiring a third lieutenant would allow him to meet this need without naming a new captain.

“All of my men are so young. I really don’t know who would make a good captain,” Davis stated.

New Boston ordinances currently dictate the organizational structure and only allows for two lieutenants. Council voted to table the issue until they can decide if amending the ordinances would be the proper course of action.

During legislative session, Council passed an ordinance establishing a $5 vehicle registration fee. The State of Ohio allows up to a $20 fee. Portsmouth charges $15 and South Webster charges $5. The fee is expected to bring in an annual revenue of $7,500, which could only be used for road repair and improvement.

Council also gave first reading 12 ordinances as part of a project to update the New Boston governing legislation.

“All of the changes last night were 1st readings for minor changes in Chapter 1 of the Codified Ordinances. Some was changing verbiage, while two or three were just eliminated because no longer relevant. All need three readings,” Councilman Mike Payton explained after the meeting.

Before adjourning, Council also passed a resolution making the first Saturday in June Village Community Yard Sale Day, when New Boston will hold its annual community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Boston Village Council will meet again in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at the New Boston Community Center located on Rhodes Ave.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930.

