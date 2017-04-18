Miss Minford Zoe Doll to host Butterfly 5k May 13

Riverdays preparations are underway and this year’s candidates are preparing their platforms and community service projects.

On May 13, Miss Minford Zoe Doll will be hosting a Butterfly 5K run at the Minford High School track, 491 Bond Road, in Minford. The race begins at 10 a.m., and will be followed by a children’s ‘Fun Run,’ at 11 a.m. Each child participating will receive a goody bag. T-shirts will be provided for the first 200 entrants, and you can pre-register by May 1 to claim your shirt. The event is free and open to the public.

Doll’s platform centers around providing resources and raising awareness for children and adolescents who are battling grief. Doll partnered with Heartland and Hospice to put on the event.

“A child may seem small, but their grief can be very big,” said Doll. “I remember when my aunt passed away, it can be very devastating. Not just loss – but divorce and addiction, people can grieve in different ways. It’s something that people need to know about.”

There will be resources on site providing information about grief and counseling, along with child care services and entertainment. Food will be provided by Big Daddy’s Kitchen. There will also be inflatables, games, face painting, a butterfly release and prizes. Doll hopes that the welcoming and fun atmosphere allows those to feel comfortable so they can open up about their feelings.

“It’s going to be a fun day, but people can also learn from the different vendors about how to help someone through a difficult time,” Doll explained.

In 2015, Minford student Brooklyn McBee was crowned as Miss Portsmouth Riverdays. Tori Reffit, another Minford student, was crowned as queen in 2016. Doll hopes to continue Minford’s reign in the competition.

“It’s a huge honor just to be Miss Minford and that my classmates chose me to represent our school,” said Doll. “I’m really looking forward to everything and I hope I do a good job.”

Doll says she will be hosting more events and fundraisers throughout the season.

For more information you can contact Miss Minford at [email protected] , 740-935-3410 or by visiting www.Facebook.com/MissMinfordZoeDoll.

Riverdays will be held August 31 through September 4, for a complete schedule and more information visit www.portsmouthriverdays.org.

Miss Minford, Zoe Doll. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0586201741892831277-1.jpg Miss Minford, Zoe Doll. Submitted Photo Doll in the St. Patrick’s Day parade. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_05952017418151553831-1.jpg Doll in the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Submitted Photo 2016 Miss Riverdays Queen and Minford student, Tori Reffit, sashing Zoe Doll, Miss Minford 2017. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_05962017418151620439-1.jpg 2016 Miss Riverdays Queen and Minford student, Tori Reffit, sashing Zoe Doll, Miss Minford 2017. Submitted Photo

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley - Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.