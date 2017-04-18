SOMC receives $34,984 from Susan G. Komen

Southern Ohio Medical Center has been awarded $34,984 from Susan G. Komen Columbus to support patient navigation services through the Hands of Hope program.

The services provided by Hands of Hope assist women by educating them about risk and how to access care through their insurance, as well as how to navigate the healthcare system to get screenings.

“The support we receive from Susan G. Komen Columbus has been tremendous for our community,” SOMC’s Breast Health Navigator Kim Richendollar said. “We are honored to receive funding from Komen Columbus. Without their support, far too many women in our community would find themselves without the care they need.”

For more information about SOMC’s Hands of Hope, visit somc.org/cancer.