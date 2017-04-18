Bivens clamps down on drugs

When he first took office, Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens made a promise to fight illegal drug activity wherever it was and no matter how long it took. His latest arrests show he is doing just that. Bivens says 40-year-old Christopher Helphenstine of Tollesboro was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).

Helphenstine is the latest in a string of drug-related arrests in the Tollesboro area by Bivens and his deputies, a result of a months-long investigation by his office with assistance from the Vanceburg Police Department.

Others charged in connection with this ongoing investigation include:

James Linville, 38, of Crittenden, who was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Zachary Shultz, 22, of Taylor Mill, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Joseph Collins, 38, of Tollesboro, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.

Dale Hackworth, 35, of Tollesboro, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree fleeing and evading police, and tampering with physical evidence.

Carlos Contreras, 48, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 or more dosage units of opiates), as a result of a joint investigation with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawna West, 44, of Tollesboro, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception, and being a fugitive wanted in another state.

Timothy Cooper, 33, of Tollesboro, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and importing heroin.

Brian Carley, 41, of Norwood, Ohio, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Bivens says the arrest of Helphenstine was not his first. He was also charged with, and pled guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance in 2009.

“My deputies and I will continue to pursue those who manufacture, import, and peddle illegal drugs in Lewis County,” Bivens said. “It is my goal to eliminate this epidemic here and curb the far-reaching effects associated with the sale and use of illegal drugs.”

Bivens says additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation. He said anyone who may have information concerning illicit drug activities may contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912. Callers may remain anonymous and information will remain confidential.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

