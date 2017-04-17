Semi-pickup crash injures one

A semi-trailer truck and a pickup truck collided early Monday morning resulting in injury to the pickup. The driver of the pickup truck was Kefin Fannin, 57 of Portsmouth, while the semi, owned by Bunzl Distribution Midcentral Inc, of Fairfield, Ohio, was operated by Dale Hall, 47 of Hamilton, Ohio.

The New Boston Police Department dispatch received a call around 5:45 a.m., notifying them of a crash between a semi-Trailer truck and a pickup truck at the intersection of Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue in New Boston.

On arrival to the scene, New Boston police officer Wes Jordan found that a Semi was traveling east bound on Rhodes Avenue (U.S.52) and a pickup truck was traveling south bound on West Avenue and the two had collided within the intersection.

Captain Steve Goins said Fannin suffered severe injuries from the crash and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. Hall was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and assisted New Boston Police. U.S.52 east was shut down Monday morning for about two hours until the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Goins said the crash is still under investigation. New Boston authorities are asking if there was any witnesses to the crash to contact the NBPD and ask for officer Wes Jordan or Captain Steve Goins. You can call Dispatch at 740-456-4109.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.