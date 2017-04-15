The fun of finding Easter eggs

He doesn’t know if it has been 23 or 24 years, but Kenny Scarberry, president of the Portsmouth Area Jaycees, is sure of one thing – the Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt has been a tradition of his organization for a long time. Saturday at noon was the 2017 edition of the event at Mound Park in Portsmouth.

“We have somewhere around 20,000 eggs we put out this year, and they’ll be picked up in about seven minutes,” Scarberry said. “We try hide them to make it harder for the big kids, but the little kids get the ones that are right on the ground.”

The areas are divided off by age group – 0-3, 4-8 and 9-12.

“We have a big turnout. We have the Easter Bunny flying in on a helicopter,” Scarberry said. “The kids seem to love that.”

The eggs are plastic, and when you open them, the treasure is inside.

“We fill them, and we had some help from the STEM Academy this year,” Scarberry said. “They took a bunch of them down there and the kids at the STEM Academy filled a lot, and what they didn’t do we did.”

Immediately following the Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt, Central Church of Christ put on an Easter egg hunt of their own utilizing around 100 feet around the shelter building at Mound Park.

“We serve them some food and then we have a few crafts for them,” Andy Dawes of Central Church of Christ said as he swept the floors of the shelter.

Joanna Brewer was the main organizer for the hunt.

“It’s open to the public,” Brewer said. “Up to 10 years old can participate.”

Why does your church do this?

“We do it to try to get our congregation membership up,” Brewer said. “We try to remind people what the purpose of Easter is, that Jesus died to save us from our sins on Friday and rose on Sunday.”

All in all, it was a perfect day, warm breezes and only a few sprinkles of rain. It was a lot of work for the adults involved, but there was a central theme.

“The kids like it and that’s all we do it for is the kids,” Scarberry said.

