Columbia Gas holds family fun event

Playing on Portsmouth’s rich baseball heritage, Columbia Gas of Ohio will be holding an event for families Thursday, April 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second St., in Portsmouth. In keeping with the tradition of baseball, they will be serving hot dogs, nachos and popcorn.

In addition there will be baseball-themed giveaways, including Cincinnati Reds and Columbus Clippers ticket packages.

Here’s the scoop – Shane Cartmill, External Affairs Specialist with Columbia Gas of Ohio, says Columbia Cares about the 1.4 million customers they serve.

“What we want to do is make our customers aware that there are money-saving programs available that lower the cost to the customers, and that by taking advantage of them, they can really improve the comfort of their homes and save money on their utility bills,” Cartmill told the Daily Times. “Some of these programs we do in conjunction with the electric company, so there’s a potential savings there too.”

Cartmill said the event has a purpose that is of benefit to area residents.

“Our goal is to contribute to the safety, economic development, education and welfare of our communities,” Cartmill said. “Everyone in Portsmouth is qualified for our Home Energy Audit and rebate. This $20 audit is being offered at a discount. The regular price is $50. This audit also includes a maximum of $300 out of pocket expense for any recommended insulation and air sealing in your home.”

Cartmill said there are programs many customers may not know about.

“We also want to let customers know about free insulation, air sealing and health and safety services for income eligible customers,” Cartmill said. “Anyone at 150 percent of the Federal Government poverty guidelines, or FPG, can take advantage of this at no cost. In addition to the insulation and air sealing, we will conduct a safety check on natural gas appliances for repair or replacement.”

Representatives from Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Customer Care team will also be on hand to help residents discover ways to manage their current bills.

“This is the first time that we are doing something like this,” Cartmill told the Daily Times. “We want to raise awareness to the programs, and we really believe that we can help our customers in Portsmouth, and that’s why we wanted to give this a shot.”

He said there are no obligations to purchase anything. It is a free event to let the community know about programs to make their homes more comfortable and safe while also saving money.

For more information about each of their offerings, please visit the links below:

https://www.columbiagasohio.com/ways-to-save

http://www.columbiagasohio.com/community-news/columbia-cares

https://www.columbiagasohio.com/payment-billing-options/need-help-paying-your-bill

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

