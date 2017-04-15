Body found in river

Authorities now begin the arduous task of identifying the person whose body has been pulled from the Ohio River. Around 2:30 p.m., Friday, local men who were fishing in the river found a body and contacted local law enforcement.

According to Portsmouth Police Department Operations Captain Lynn Brewer, the body was pulled from the river by Portsmouth Fire Department rescue personnel.

“The body was severely bloated and decayed to the point that it is not possible to say for sure if it is a male or female,” Brewer said.

The Scioto County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and had it sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was to be performed. Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams said he was not on duty when the body was found, but said – “I can confirm that we did send one over to Montgomery County, but no positive ID as of yet.”

No other information is available at this time.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

