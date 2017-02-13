Baby Box Co. lending a helping hand to new parents

When it comes to newborns, most people can use a helping hand, Portsmouth is now in the position to provide new parents with Baby Boxes from Baby Box Co. The program will be implemented state-wide by March and Baby Boxes Co. is now seeking organizations to become distribution centers for the boxes.

The box itself is safe-sleep certified until age 6 months and comes with a mattress, mattress protector and fitted sheet. The box also includes wipes, diapers, baby shampoo and body wash, breast pads, nipple cream, a onesie, baby lotion, a waterproof diaper tote bag, and Vroom brain-building tip cards from The Bezos Family Foundation.

The boxes are based on Finnish tradition, not only do they assist families in need, they celebrate the child’s entrance into the community and have decreased infant mortality rates.

“There are a lot of benefits to bring this program to the Portsmouth community. One, you have the educational benefits. Parenthood kind of comes on all at once for people, just even getting basic knowledge about it helps,” said Shawnee State University Sociology Professor, Dr. Sean Dunne. “It is also a material support. Some people who have sought it are grandparents who think that it’s a great way to have basics for visiting children and so forth. And it builds community, it’s a nice way to welcome new members of the community and builds solidarity between groups.”

In the past, the Shawnee State University Sociology Program has worked to bring this program to the Portsmouth region, as most distribution centers are located within larger cities. But, the group was met with logistical issues, in order for this program to be brought to Portsmouth, organizations must be willing to become distribution centers for the boxes. These boxes come at no-cost to the community and there is no cost for an organization to become a distribution center.

The only thing required on the parents part is watching educational videos.

“Parenting education is at the heart of our mission, as we believe that education must go hand-in-hand with Baby Boxes for the program to be truly effective. To that end, we ask parents to first watch a short syllabus of educational parenting videos (on important topics including safe sleep, breastfeeding, and infant brain development) on BabyBoxUniversity.com, which is our free educational website for parents, before they pick up their Baby Box,” explained Baby Box Co. representative Erlinda Carter. “Parents can watch these educational videos on their phone, at home, or at a library, and they receive a digital certificate that they will then redeem for a free Baby Box. In this way we can ensure that 99 percent of parents in a community with a Baby Box program are receiving vital educational information before bringing home their new infant. Just to reiterate, there is no cost to parents or participating organizations for this program and we do not distribute products which violate Baby-Friendly recommendations.”

