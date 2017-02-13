Portsmouth and New Boston council races and Municipal Court race taking shape

Thursday’s certification of petitions by the Scioto County Board of Elections now makes the upcoming council races in Portsmouth and New Boston a little clearer. Of the three ward races in the city of Portsmouth, it now looks like Fifth Ward Councilman Gene Meadows will be unopposed. That’s not true in the other wards up for election, the first and third wards.

In the First Ward where Kevin W. Johnson is the representative, Sean Dunne and R. Michael Osborne will attempt to unseat Johnson.

Third Ward Councilman Kevin E. Johnson will be opposed by David W. Duncan, Robert E. Gambill and Jerry Skiver.

In New Boston where all seats are at-large, incumbent councilman Ralph Imes, Jr., Lori Grant, Ryan Ottney, Gary G. Stephenson and Johnny Whisman all filed petitions and will appear on the ballot as Democrats. No Republican’s petitions passed.

Russell D. Kegley will be unopposed as he seeks reelection as Municipal Court Judge.

This year’s Ohio Primary Election is scheduled for May 2, 2017. Military and overseas absentee voting begins March 18, 45 days before Election Day. Early in-person voting begins April 4 and includes the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day. Absentee voting by mail begins April 4, 28 days before Election Day.

Election Day, May 2, voting begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

The Scioto County Board of Elections is located in Room 105 of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St. in Portsmouth.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

