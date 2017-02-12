Man arrest in gun theft

The theft of firearms from a local store has resulted in multiple charges being filed against a Scioto County man. Arrested was Raymond Heath Carver, 35, of Lucasville.

Carver has been charged with one count of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, two counts of theft of a firearm, a felony of the third degree, having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree and receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received a call on Dec. 25, 2016 from the Minford Quick Stop requesting a deputy. They reportedly told the deputy three male subjects had been in the store on Dec. 24, 2016 and stole two firearms. The report was filed and later forwarded to a detective for investigation

During the ongoing investigation, detectives were able to watch the surveillance video and identify all three men that were in the store. Detectives said they were able to locate one of the stolen firearms at a residence on Lucasville Minford Road and later learned that the other firearm had been traded for drugs in the Cincinnati area.

Captain John Murphy said the case is an ongoing investigation, meanwhile charges were presented to the Scioto County grand jury that resulted in an indictment warrant being issued on Feb. 2, 2017. Carver was located at a residence in Lucasville on Feb. 8, 2017 where he was arrested without incident.

Donini said more indictment warrants have been filed on other suspects involved in the case.

Carver is currently being held without bond in the Scioto County Jail and will appear in Portsmouth Common Pleas Court at a later date.

Murphy said anyone with information regarding the case should contact detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

By Frank Lewis flewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

