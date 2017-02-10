ODOT releases construction schedule

Each year, the Ohio Department Of Transportation (ODOT) develops a list of projects it would like to achieve during construction season. For the upcoming construction season, ODOT has developed a list of 10 projects throughout Scioto County.

“We have a project already under construction on State Route 140. This is a minor widening project that Allard Excavation (of South Webster) is undertaking,” Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 9 spokeswoman said. “They started work in the fall and have been working there off and on as weather permits.”

Fuller said the scope of this project includes widening the shoulders of the roadway, between Station Road and Giphart Road.

“They’ve been hauling dirt and keeping traffic maintained in one lane and they are just about finished (with the project),” Fuller said.

She said the project will likely be on hold for a while because one of the remaining things to do is pave the road. To pave the road, Allard Excavation needs to wait until the asphalt plant opens later this year.

“They will have about another week or so of hauling dirt, when they get that done they will shut down for a while. They will likely come back (to the project) in late March or early April and then they can begin paving,” Fuller said.

Allard Excavation was awarded the project for $872,553.77 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.

Fuller said there’s a project on State Route 335 that’s likely to start construction around the first of March. The scope of the project is a box culvert replacement.

She said the project is about two and a half miles away from the Pike County line.

The contractor on the project is DGM, with a price tag of roughly $381,000. While under construction traffic is anticipated to be maintained in one lane.

Work on the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.

There is a project slated for State Route 73, with a possible start date of March 1.

The scope of the project includes a box culvert replacement near Big Spruce-Little Bear Road in Otway. Traffic is anticipated to be maintained in one lane while under construction.

The contractor on the project is Allard Excavation and the contract is valued at $402,000 and is anticipated to be completed around the end of June.

There is a micro surfacing and a drainage project slated a portion of U.S. 23 in Lucasville. The project is 7.9 miles long and will start at the north corporation limit of Portsmouth and goes to Lucasville.

The contractor on the project is Strawser Construction, the project is estimated to cost $1.95 million.

The scope of the project includes micro surfacing of the road and repairs to the drainage system along the way.

The estimated completion date is Aug. 31.

Other projects slated to get done this season by ODOT includes a culvert replacement on State Route 139 valued at $688,000. There is a micro resurfacing project slated for State Route 348 and State Route 728. There is an intersection improvement project slated for State Route 104 and State Route 348. There is also a micro surfacing project slated for a portion of State Route 73.

There is a bridge replacement project slated for State Route 125, there are two bridges that will be replace over the course of this project.

The last project slated for this year is a resurfacing on the West Bound lanes U.S. 52. The project is not expected to go out to bid until October, that will likely mean the majority of the work will be completed in 2018.

ODOT undertook a similar project repaving the East Bound lanes of U.S. 52.

One of the major projects ODOT is undertaking is the construction of the Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway in Scioto County. The $429 million project is slated to be completed in December of 2018 and currently employs hundreds of people working to make the highway a reality.

ODOT recently released their construction schedule for Scioto County. A lot of heavy machinery is needed to construct the Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_840__n.jpg ODOT recently released their construction schedule for Scioto County. A lot of heavy machinery is needed to construct the Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway.

By Wayne Allen tallen@civitasmedia.com

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneallenPDT on Twitter

