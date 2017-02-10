Man causes tense moments in New Boston

Alert work by New Boston Police Captain Steve Goins and a member of the Portsmouth Police Department may have prevented a man from injuring himself and others.

Goins said at around 8:01 a.m., Friday, the New Boston Police Department received a call from a woman at 3519 Rhodes Ave., New Boston, saying her son, James Lewis, 41, had taken a knife and carved some crosses into his forehead.

“He has mental issues and he had quit taking his medication,” Goins said. “Portsmouth Ambulance was there. I called for backup and Portsmouth police officers came to the scene.”

Goins said when he entered the house, he saw Lewis sitting in a chair in the living room.

“He was very verbally combative, delusional, saying things that didn’t make sense,” Goins said.

Goins said the mother had told them he had a large knife on him.

“He stood up once and I saw in his back pocket a great big Jim Bowie knife with a brown handle on it,” Goins said. “He sat back down and became more combative refusing to go to the hospital with the ambulance people. His brother was there trying to talk him into going. He was just very delusional.”

He said there came a time when Lewis told them he wanted to go out and smoke, so he stood up a second time.

“I grabbed hold of one arm and the Portsmouth officer grabbed the other arm and took possession of him,” Goins said. “I was able to get the knife out of his back pocket and throw it down. We handcuffed him.”

Goins said Lewis was placed on a cot and Portsmouth Ambulance transported him to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), where he was treated. He said Lewis has not been charged in the incident.

“It made for a pretty tense situation there,” Goins said.

By Frank Lewis flewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

