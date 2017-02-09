Bid Your Heart Out set for Feb. 18

It’s nearly that time of year again, the time to assist Notre Dame Schools through their annual ‘Bid Your Heart Out,’ hosted each February.

This year marks the 12th year that the school has hosted the event. Funds raised help to bridge the gap that tuition does not cover for operating expenses, it also helps the schools keep up with the latest technology as well as tuition assistance.

The event will be held at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Friends Center on Feb. 18 beginning at 5 p.m.

Steve Hayes will serve as the emcee for the night and Allen’s Auctions will be taking care of the auction. In addition, music will be provided by DJ Franky Frank.

Tickets are $75 per person and include a catered dinner courtesy of Sodexo, drinks for the evening and desserts provided by Union Mills and cupcakes from My Sweet Revenge.

”We have 30 Grand Trips, 4 raffle items, 150 Titan Treasure Mystery packages for $50 and over 100 silent auction items,” said Notre Dame Communications Director, Brandy Setters.

This is the second year that they have offered the Titan Treasure Mystery packages, participants can choose any box at a purchase price of $50, each box is guaranteed to have a gift of equal or higher value.

“We have a limited amount of tickets and they sell out fast, so don’t miss out on this fun event. Get your tickets now,” said Setters.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.notredameschools.com and clicking on the Bid your Heart out link followed by the tickets and donations tab. They can also be purchased in the front office.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook 'Ciara Conley – Daily Times,' and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

