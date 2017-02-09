Man arrested for burglary

When you pull a wallet out of your pocket in front of a deputy and that wallet turns out to belong to someone who just reported it stolen, it’s probably not going to be a good day. Marshall Hightower, 37, of Fairview Avenue, Wheelersburg, is facing a charge of burglary, which is a second-degree felony.

The story begins when Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received a call at around 7:19 p.m., Wednesday from a Dogwood Ridge resident stating that they returned home and found the front door to the house standing open and items laying around that had been inside the house. The caller also stated that a strange vehicle was in his driveway.

Donini said deputies responded to that location and upon arrival a male subject approached the deputies telling them his vehicle had run out of gas. Deputies said while they were trying to identify the man he pulled out a wallet from his pocket. Later that wallet was identified as the victim’s wallet from inside of the house.

Captain John Murphy staid several of the stolen items were located in the suspect’s vehicle that resulted in detectives being called out and the vehicle being impounded for evidence. The suspect was detained without incident.

The case is ongoing and that will result with more charges being presented to the Scioto County grand jury at a later date.

Hightower is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Donini credited the quick arrest and recovery of property as a result of the quick dispatch from his 911 dispatchers and the fast response time of Deputy Brammer and Deputy Woodyard along with the detectives who assisted in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

