Craigmiles elected as 70th president to Southern Ohio Shrine Club

The Southern Ohio Shrine Club Officers were installed at the Jan. 17, 2017 installation meeting at the Shrine Club Oasis in Portsmouth.

This year marked the 70th Shrine Club installation of officers. This event was attended by an over flow crowd along with Syrian Temple Illustrious Potentate. Robert H. Smith installing officer of Syrian Temple Cincinnati and members of his Divan and El Hasa Temple Potentate Skip Holley and his Divan from Ashland, Kentucky. Guest masters of local lodges along with past Masters and other Masonic local and district officers along with family members and shrine Nobles were in attendance. During the dinner, a donation was made to the Shrine Children’s Hospitals funds. Syrian and El Hasa Hospital funds were given $3,000 from the Southern Ohio Shrine Club Nobility.

Mike Craigmiles was installed as the 70th President of the Southern Ohio Shrine Club along with the Board of Directors and Trustees of the club. The officers of 2017 are: President Mike Craigmiles, Vice Presidents John Watters and Darrell Shepherd, Secretary Reynard L. Osborne, Treasurer R. Michael Osborne. Members of the Executive Board are: John Burgess, Dr. Bill Wolery, Jay Foster, Bill E. Wolery, Chris Goins and Don Adams. The Trustees elected are Ron Gregory, Ron LeMasters and John Craigmiles.

The Portsmouth Shrine Club has been active in the community since it was charter as a Shrine Club in 1947. The Shrine Fraternity mission is to support and raise funds for the orthopedic children and children who have been burned by fire in the area. Any child transported to the Shiner’s Hospitals are treated and transported at no cost to the family.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SHRINER-PIC-001.jpg